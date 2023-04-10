Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $4.99 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,691 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 1.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 770,926 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

