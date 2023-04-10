Progressive Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 2.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.83.

Shares of ANSS traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.06. 55,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.02. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

