Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases 202 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 3.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $471.99. 95,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $543.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

