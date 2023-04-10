Progressive Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $398.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

