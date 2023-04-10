Prom (PROM) One Day Volume Tops $12.38 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.96 or 0.00016706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $90.60 million and $12.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029167 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018453 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,697.19 or 0.99938342 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.00377544 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $48,523,782.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

