ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.69

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 136432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.49.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

