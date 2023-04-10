QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $554,061.15 and approximately $368,814.60 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.15100613 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $433,681.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

