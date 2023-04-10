Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Gap Down to $23.40

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $22.73. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 16,289 shares trading hands.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 46,478.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 170,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares in the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.