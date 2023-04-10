Quantstamp Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $149,924.78 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

