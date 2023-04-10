QuarkChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.53 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $59.53 million and $4.36 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.