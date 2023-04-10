QUINT (QUINT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. QUINT has a total market cap of $965.98 million and $1.25 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

