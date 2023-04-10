R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 781,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,169. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

