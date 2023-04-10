Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $75.21 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $75.21 million and $5.81 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019733 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

