RAMP Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $26,984.42 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAMP Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

