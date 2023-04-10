Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $26.36

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.36, but opened at $26.95. Range Resources shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 217,030 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $98,514,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 126.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.