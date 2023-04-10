Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Cap of $47.97 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Raydium has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,544,128 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars.

