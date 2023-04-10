Raymond James Increases VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $37.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.
VICI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.
VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:VICI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,731. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
