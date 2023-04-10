Raymond James Increases VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $37.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,731. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VICI Properties Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,965,000 after buying an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,538,000 after purchasing an additional 321,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,153 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,353 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.