Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK):

4/5/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $46.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Bank of New York Mellon is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.28. 626,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,746. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after buying an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $105,838,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

