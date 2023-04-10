Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boston Properties (BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Boston Properties was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Boston Properties is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Boston Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.79. 1,849,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,059,000 after buying an additional 83,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,967,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

