Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $101.17 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Request has a market capitalization of $101.17 million and $1.56 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,125.00 or 0.99937024 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10084378 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,174,783.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

