Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $101.17 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Request has a total market capitalization of $101.17 million and $1.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029674 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018941 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,447.64 or 0.99985133 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10084378 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,174,783.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

