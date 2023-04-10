Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Roblox comprises about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,047 shares of company stock worth $24,114,788 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. 2,486,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,447,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.