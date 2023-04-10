Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $11.49 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Safe has a total market cap of $239.45 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $11.49 or 0.00038005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00145217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00070670 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00039393 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003346 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.03487784 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

