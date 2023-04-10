Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.49

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 58861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Safran Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

