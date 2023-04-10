Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7,865.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.74. 542,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

