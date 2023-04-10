Security Financial Services INC. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.18. 102,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,667. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.81 and its 200 day moving average is $188.74. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

