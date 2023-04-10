Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $63.63. 303,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,661. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

