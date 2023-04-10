Security Financial Services INC. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4,643.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

