Security Financial Services INC. Has $611,000 Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.95. 35,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

