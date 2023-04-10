Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

