Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,509. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

