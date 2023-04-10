Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863. The company has a market capitalization of $416.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $68.51 and a twelve month high of $85.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

