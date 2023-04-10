Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.16. 119,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,140. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.73.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.