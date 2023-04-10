Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 10,048 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.85. 136,304 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

