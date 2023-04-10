Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,746 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.95. 219,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,956. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.38. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

