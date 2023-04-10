Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $58.90. 68,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,445. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.