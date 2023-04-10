Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,681 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $81.76. 515,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,591. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

