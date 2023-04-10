Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.25

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 66618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKWD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

