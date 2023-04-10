Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,423,934. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $63.25.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

