Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NIO Price Performance
NIO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,128,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,626,738. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.