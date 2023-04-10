Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,128,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,626,738. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. China Renaissance lowered their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

