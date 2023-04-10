Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Increases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Block makes up 1.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.77. 2,871,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,678,278. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,913. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

