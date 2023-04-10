Smooth Love Potion Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $123.32 million and approximately $32.36 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,242,763,449 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,242,765,845 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

