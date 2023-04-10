Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.14. 940,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

