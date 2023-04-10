Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,984,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,943,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,385,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $124.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.