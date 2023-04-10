Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTBD. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

