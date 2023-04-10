Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Pacer WealthShield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWS. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer WealthShield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pacer WealthShield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PWS remained flat at $27.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

About Pacer WealthShield ETF

The Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer WealthShield index. The fund tracks an index that toggles between equity and Treasurys, or a combination of both, on a monthly basis depending on monthly moving averages. PWS was launched on Dec 11, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

