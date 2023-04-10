Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Cintas accounts for 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company's stock.

CTAS traded down $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $447.68. 65,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,304. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

