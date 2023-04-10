Sourceless (STR) Trading Up 33.1% Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $389.83 million and approximately $2,074.11 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003348 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,632.69 or 0.99974791 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01855397 USD and is up 11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,551.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

