SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 6.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,089,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.47. 630,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

