Status (SNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.77 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $112.86 million and $6.77 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00029733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019004 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,253.63 or 0.99969587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,807,264 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,807,264.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02824726 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,077,754.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

